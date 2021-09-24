This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
