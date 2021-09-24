 Skip to main content
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

