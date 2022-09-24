This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
