For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
