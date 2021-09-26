For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
