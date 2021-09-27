For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
