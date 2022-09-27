For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
