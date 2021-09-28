 Skip to main content
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

