 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert