This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
