Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.