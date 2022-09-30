 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Rain. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

