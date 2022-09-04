For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ah…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 …
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …