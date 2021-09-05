Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.