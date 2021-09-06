Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
