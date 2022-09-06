Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.