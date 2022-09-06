Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer's almanacs.
