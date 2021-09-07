This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
