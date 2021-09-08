 Skip to main content
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

