Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.