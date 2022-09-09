Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
