Website offers drink calculator for holiday revelers
Website offers drink calculator for holiday revelers

The Distilled Spirits Council has launched a new website, StandardDrinks.Org, which includes a drink calculator and resources to assist adult consumers in making responsible drinking during the holidays and beyond, according to Amanda Berger, vice president of the Science and Health Distilled Spirits Council.

The website includes information on alcohol consumption from the recently updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans, including the definition of moderate drinking and standard drink sizes, Berger wrote.

Today’s beer, wine and spirits products come in a range of containers with varying alcohol content, which makes the ability to calculate standard drinks even more critical. The drink calculator gives consumers a way to see how their beverage of choice compares to one standard drink as defined by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines, she said.

