Wedding giveaway to be held Sunday

A free wedding giveaway for a couple impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will be held Sunday at the Love Is Bridal Expo.

The event will be hosted by Tortica Anderson of A Family Affair Event Management. It will take place at the Holiday Inn Fredericksburg Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive, Fredericksburg, Va. 22406, at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance on Eventbrite.com or at the door.

The drawing for the wedding giveaway includes everything from the bride’s dress to the venue, DJ, caterer, event planner and more.

Newly engaged couples and spectators are encouraged to attend the expo, which celebrates Anderson's 20th year in business.

For more information, visit Afaeventmgmt.com.