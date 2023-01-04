Wednesday, Jan. 4 high school sports round up: Edwards, Chargers wear down Warriors

Larell Edwards had 18 points to lead Chancellor to an 82–56 win over St. Michael on the road Wednesday night.

Lucas Hufner (12 points) and Charles Brown each had a pair of 3-pointers for the Chargers (2–7).

For the Warriors (5–4), junior Jalen Martinez tallied a game-high 28 points to go along with 10 rebounds in a losing effort.

Chancellor 14 28 17 23 — 82 St. Michael 7 16 12 23 — 56



Chancellor: Edwards 18, Hufner 12, Hunter 11, Brown 10, Dickerson 9, McKoy 4, Dodson 6, Maldarada 2, Abed 0, Nickerson 0. Totals: 27 17-21 82.

St. Michael: Martinez 28, Harman 8, Addison 8, O’Donnell 8, Stewart 6. Totals: 21 10-13 56.

3-pointers: Chancellor 6 (Brown 2, Hufner 2, Dickerson, Edwards). St. Michael 6 (Martinez 2, Harman 2, Addison 2).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Colonials Forge 56, North Stafford 34: Caleb Francis scored 15 points to help lead the Eagles to a Commonwealth District victory over the Wolverines.

Jalen Pierre contributed eight points and Jemal Smith and Xavier Wilson each added six points each.

Andrew Morris lead the Wolverines with 10 points.

Colonial Forge 7 20 18 11 — 56 North Stafford 11 5 2 16 — 34

Colonial Forge: Caleb Francis 15, Elijah Wise 0, Jalen Pierre 8, Jemal Smith 6, Charleston Hall 2, Finn Perschau 3, Kelan Oglesby 2, Khalil Hodge 4, Jayden Morris 1, Xavier Wilson 6, Dakari Phillips 0, Josh Asare 4, Malachi Jackson 2. Totals: 1 16-24 56.

North Stafford: Yayah Conteh 4, Jeremiah Shelly 3, Andrew Morris 10, Curtis Holten 0, Trey Purtell 6, Jude Afriyie 6, Gabe Wooten 1. Totals 4 4-9 34.

Three-pointers: Colonial Forge 1 (Pierre 1). North Stafford 2 (Morris 2, Purtell 2).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

North Stafford 46, Colonial Forge 30: Destinee Salgado lead the Wolverines with 19 points to help secure a Commonwealth District win against the Eagles.

Tori Barnes also added 11 points to the score and J’maia Joseph contributed eight.

Carly Brimhall led the Eagles with 14 points, while Payton Schwinn totaled nine points.

North Stafford will return home on Friday as they host Stafford.

North Stafford 15 11 6 14 — 46 Colonial Forge 10 8 9 3 — 30



North Stafford (4-5): Tori Barnes 11, J’maia Joseph 8, Naomi Glass 3, Destinee Salgado 19, Daysha Salgado 5, Mari Palomo 0, Maddie Ramos 0, Mya Neal 0. Totals: 4 4-7 46.

Colonial Forge: Payton Schwinn 9, Kristen Auguste 7, Carly Brimhall 14, Marin Curtin 0, Makayla Stover 0, Destiny McKiver-Gross 0, Meghan Ruth 0, Anjalia Bryant 0, Alexandria Adams 0. Totals: 3 9-12 30.

Three-pointers: North Stafford 4 (Barnes 2, Glass 1, Daysha Salgado 1). Colonial Forge 3 (Schwinn 3).

Oakcrest 49, FCS 47: The Eagles lost a home game against Oakcrest on Wednesday night.

Rylie Johnson scored 13 points and tallied five steals, while Layna Thomas added 12 points and five steals.

Emma Minnick tallied five points and 12 rebounds.

The Eagles will host Wakefield Country Day on Friday.

Oakcrest 18 8 14 9 — 49 FCS 14 7 20 6 — 47



Oakcrest: Mary Meham 8, Liz LeMaster 1, Catherine Dunch 5, M. McGovern 2, Veronica Berry 2, Kate Newsom 7, Natilie Major 24. Totals: 1 12-22 49.

Fredericksburg Christian: Amri Donado 6, Clair Steele 0, Chlor Borisuk 0, Rachel Williams 4, Rylie Johnson 13, Layna Thomas 12, Layton Trible 5, Emma Minnick 5, Becca Medina 2, Kate Blalock 0, Sarah Storke 0. Totals: 0 9-21 47.

Three-pointers: Oakcrest 1 (Newsom 1).

Tuesday’s results

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Spotsylvania 59, Culpeper 52: Amir Savage led with 21 points to help the Knights defeat the Blue Devils for a Battlefield District win.

Isaiah Patterson also helped contributed 13 points for Spotsy to put them ahead of Culpeper.

Nathan Amos led the Blue Devils with 22 points and Jaidyn Johnson added 12 points to the score but it was not enough to make the comeback.

The Knights will host Eastern View on Friday.

Spotsylvania 13 15 17 14 — 59 Culpeper 15 12 18 7 — 52



Spotsylvania (5-5, 2-1): Isaiah Patterson 13, Amir Savage 21, Josiah Foxx 0, Xander Lloyd 4, TJ Grigsby 4, Jay Black 8, Jefferson Paz 5, Micah Patterson 5. Totals: 2 23-39 59.

Culpeper: Jayden Tyler 0, Matthew Amos 0, Nathan Amos 22, Devin Scott 4, Devaughn Cooper 4, Elijah Mancha 9, Adam Gessler 0, Austin Warren 0, Jaidyn Johnson 12, Elijah Simpson 1. Totals: 2 14-20 52.

Three-pointers: Spotsylvania 2 (Savage 2). Culpeper 2 (N. Amos 2).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Culpeper 75, Spotsylvania 26: Autumn Fairfax scored 24 points and Maylee Regan added 21 points to lead the Blue Devils to a Battlefield District win.

Amiyah Robinson also added 12 points to the score.

Kelly Ross led the Knights with 17 points and 8 rebounds. Mariah Patterson also contributed 8 rebounds to the game.

Culpeper 24 18 22 11 — 75 Spotsylvania 10 6 6 3 — 26



Culpeper: Emma Carson 0, Susie Ishmael 2, Maylee Regan 21, Autumn Fairfax 24, Deja Richards 0, Amiyah Robinson 12, Kelley Hutcherson 6, Ella Corbin 0, Carla Nieto 0, Naomi Porter 0, Beatriz De Miguel 0, Grace Hilin 0. Totals: 2 3-7 75.

Spotsylvania: Ellie Cox 0, Jada Jones 0, Mariah Patterson 0, Alyssa Deput 0, Mo Maslock 4, Lily Newsome 0, Kelly Ross 17, Whisper Yelton 0, Emma Siefker 5. Totals: 2 14-20 52.

Three-pointers: Culpeper 2 (Robinson 2). Spotsylvania 2 (Ross 2).

Chancellor 69, Courtland 23: Natalie Lanning led with 20 points, five assists, five rebounds and five steals to help the Chargers earned a Battlefield District victory.

Leah Schoonover added 14 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals

Megan Clouser contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and a steal, while Lydia Brockelbank added 10 points, four steals and one block.

Chancellor 22 15 15 17 — 69 Courtland 4 9 7 3 — 26

Chancellor: Lydia Brockelbank 10, Anastazja Arvan 6, Leah Schoonover 14, Maia Fissel 0, Natalie Lanning 20, Gilda Nortey 0, Haley Lanning 6, Amna Abed 0, Megan Clouser 13, Caitlyn Lanning 0. Totals: 4 19-31 69.

Courtland: Zoie Hooks 4, Jay’Lenia Thomas 1, Janay Hill 5, Peyton Heishman 5, Airyana Maze 5, Kayla Harvin 2, Ami Sillah 1, Juleena Washington 0, Kaitlyn Russel 0, Anselina Prouty 0. Totals: 0 9-24 23

Three-pointers: Chancellor 4 (N. Lanning 4).