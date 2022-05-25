Wednesday, May 25 high school sports roundup: Courtland baseball advances to regional quarterfinals

Courtland had a major comeback from a 5-0 deficit in order to defeat Patrick Henry–Ashland 6-5, scoring all six runs in the fifth inning of the Region 4B baseball first round on Thursday night.

Brenden Ruckle went 1 for 2 and had two RBIs. Jacob Vanbenschoten went 1 for 4 with an RBI and Matthew Caiafa had one RBI.

For Patrick Henry, Cole Freeman went two for four and had one RBI and Micah Hyman went one for two with an RBI as well.

Courtland will play at Mechanicsville on Thursday for the Region 4B quarterfinals.

R H E Patrick Henry 002 030 0 ­— 5 6 3 Courtland 000 060 X ­— 6 6 3

PATRICK BRIZENDINE, Cole Simmons (5) and Micah Hyman. JACKSON GARLAND, Tyler Jackson (6) and Brendan Ruckle.

GIRLS TENNIS

RIVERBEND 5, PATRICK HENRY–ROANOKE 2

Kendal Chang and Maya Jani won their singles matches, then teamed to win the decisive doublesmatch to help Riverbend win its Region 5D semifinal.

The Bears (20-0), who earned a spot in the Class 5 state tournament with the win, travel to Albemarle for Thursday’s region final.

Singles: Kendal Chang (Rb) d. Marella Hudson 6-0, 6-0; Maya Jani (Rb) d. Sawyer Stephenson 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Isa Bustamante-Velez (Rb) d. Anna Wade Douthat 6-3, 6-1; Taylor Prillaman (PH) d. Reilly O’Brien 6-0, 6-2; Harper Stephenson (PH) d. Paloma Marcus 7-6, 3-6, 6-3; Sophia Long (Rb) d. Sophie Dewire 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Chang/Jani (Rb) d. Hudson/S. Stephenson 6-0, 6-1.

HANOVER 5, COURTLAND 2

Courtland fell in the Region 4B quarterfinals.

Singles: Jordan Wood (Ha) d. Mac Watkins 6-2, 6-0; Meredith Stapleton (Co) d. Claire Watkinson 6-3, 3-6, 6-1; Juliannn Webster (Ha) d. Adele Granger 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; Jamison Poythress (Ha) d. Madison Shea 6-1, 6-3; Kate Tunstall (Ha) d. Natalie Holt 6-2, 6-3; Libby Snow (Co) d. Isabella Mezzenga 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Doubles: Watkins/Shea (Co) leading 6-4,1-1; Watkinson/Webster (Ha) leading Snow/Stapleton 6-4, 0-1; Tunstall/Mezzenga (Ha) defeated Holt/Granger 6-2,6-3.