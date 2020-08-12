Car show will be part of next Capital Wing Showcase at Culpeper Airport

“It’s the same type of aircraft George Bush Sr. flew during the war,” Davis said. “You’ll be amazed at how large it is—a great comparison and contrast to park your vintage car next to it.”

It’s especially neat to get vehicles from the same era, such as a Ford Model A, next to the Doris Mae, he said. “They’re both from the 1940s, so it’s a great period photo for modern times,” he said.

Car check-in will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, with gates opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and judging at 2 p.m. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m., with the awarding of prizes.

Local classic car group Cruisin’ for Heroes will appear at the event, with the cars of several group members on display, as they work to raise money for the Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit that works to provide housing for military and veteran family members who can stay free of charge while a loved one is undergoing medical treatment.

Tickets to enter a vehicle in the show or to get a photo with the Doris Mae can be purchased on Eventbrite or by emailing capitalwingcaf@gmail.com.

Demand for rides in the Capital Wing’s vintage aircraft at the upcoming showcase has been so high that a second day has been added, on Sunday, which will also be the rain day for the car show, should it be needed.