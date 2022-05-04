Conductor Christopher Fens marks 20 years with Fredericksburg Concert Band

At just 17 years old, Christopher Fens didn’t realize that his life would change for the better. Fens didn’t know that once he picked up the baton to lead the Richmond Youth Orchestra, the group would be surprised at his talent. The cellos stopped in awe a third of the way during a performance, and Fens asked in confusion why the musicians stopped. “You can actually conduct!” they said, and his response was “So why did you stop?” It was at this moment that Fens’ conducting career was beginning to grow.

For the past 20 years, Fens has served as conductor of the Fredericksburg Concert Band, a group that has grown from roughly 40 to 50 members to now 60 to 70 members. In celebration of his anniversary, a concert titled “Conductor’s Choice” will be held Saturday at James Monroe High School. The program will include “A Festival Prelude” by Alfred Reed, “Culloden” by Julie Giroux, “The March From 1941” by John Williams and many more.

“A lot of us knew that his 20th anniversary was coming and the board of directors wanted to pay a tribute to our conductor,” said Jennifer Kabza, president of the board of directors and a flutist. “The theme allowed him to speak on why each piece was specific to him. This is his chance to exhibit his pieces and why.”

For Fens, each song in the concert holds a special importance during his musical journey. For instance, “A Festival Prelude” reminds him of the first time that he conducted at 17. “The March From 1941” reminds him of the first CD that he owned of John Williams. Robert Jager’s “Esprit de Corps” pays homage to Fens’ time in the Marine Corps.

Whether it is celebrating past members, first moments of conducting, fond memories with the Marine Corps, Fens is excited to share these recollections with the audience through music.

“Every song has a special meaning to me,” said Fens. “I’m truly honored that they’re willing and accepting of me to be able to do a concert of some of my favorite tunes. And some of my most memorable tunes are the ones that mean the most to me.”

Fens first started out in the group as a graduate student at Virginia Commonwealth University. In 2002, Fens was asked by his then professor, Dr. Terry Austin, to conduct for the group.

“Dr. Austin said, ‘Is this something you’re interested in?’ I said ‘absolutely!’” said Fens. “So I got the contract information, and I call back and set up an appointment to see the band rehearse just before Christmas. And then I set up an interview right after Christmas. And then it was an audition where I came in, I conducted a rehearsal, and everybody asked me questions. And then a week later, I was contacted and invited to be the conductor. And so I’ve been with them ever since.”

After Fens became the conductor, the band has had nothing but high praise for him. Words such as inspiration, sincerity and positivity are some of the words that the band has used to describe Fens.

“He demonstrates just the right balance of humility, humor and instruction,” said Kabza. “He instantly has a good rapport with people and brings a presence of excellence to a room.”

The concert will also début a piece that the band commissioned to perform. “The Falcon of Egypt” by Rossano Galante is described as a bold, romantic and heroic work that takes the listener on a musical journey through the eyes of an Egyptian falcon.

“The song ‘The Falcon of Egypt’ was commissioned because it is a technical composition that shows off the abilities of the group. It does not use traditional western harmony, but instead utilizes the Phrygian mode to capture the essence of Egypt,” said Kabza.

“We’re really excited to have the world premiere of it at our concert on May 7,” said Fens. “It’s never been performed before other than the Fredericksburg band.”

This is the second time the band will perform with an audience since the pandemic began. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. at James Monroe High School.

“I’m incredibly thankful and humbled and honored that the band tolerates me,” said Fens. “To me, I’m just another member of the band. They’ve accepted me and my whole family as well.”

Kabza agrees.

“It is not often that a music organization continues a contract with a conductor for 20 years, but when you find that special someone, you do whatever it takes to keep him on the stage with baton in hand.”

