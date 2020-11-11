Fredericksburg Parks and Rec November Events

Nature offers special features for each season, and the folks at Fredericksburg’s Parks, Recreation & Events Department are providing a spectrum of activities throughout November for families to explore the treasures of the great outdoors at Motts Run Reservoir Recreation Area.

“Being in nature gives everyone a chance to refresh and rejuvenate and to learn something new,” said outdoor recreation supervisor Callie Brown. “The more we get out in nature, the more comfortable we are going to be in it, and the more we learn, the more questions we will have.”

On Nov. 20, from 4–5 p.m., the Parks and Rec Department will host Walk with a Hawk, teaming up with Earthquest, an environmental educational nonprofit that introduces families to its non-releasable birds of prey. As visitors hike down a woodland trail, they will soon notice that a new friend has joined them. A Harris’s Hawk will follow them through the trees, as the educator talks about some of the special features of this most social bird of prey and gives it an opportunity to show off its prowess.

“The kids are so excited and point out where it has lighted in the branches along the way,” said Brown, “and the adults get just as excited as the kids!”