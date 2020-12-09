Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit at Ferry Farm

The folks at the George Washington Foundation were determined to provide traditional events for families throughout the holiday season, providing joy and a comforting sense of festive familiarity during these challenging times. They tapped into their creativity and resourcefulness to ensure safety precautions were in place.

34th Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit

A highlight of the foundation’s holiday offerings, and a longstanding favorite for more than three decades, is the Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit at George Washington’s Ferry Farm. The solution was, for the first time ever, to host the event outdoors in the garden area behind the Visitors Center. “We just didn’t want to stop hosting the exhibit after 33 years!” said Manager of Educational Programs Zac Cunningham. “It’s become a family tradition, both for those who make gingerbread houses and take on the challenge of depicting the annual themes using all homemade elements and for those who are thrilled to see the creations each year and the innovative ways the themes were depicted.”