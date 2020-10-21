Halloween movies

With the spooky season in full gear and Halloween only a few days away, it’s the perfect time to get a bag of your favorite candy and scare yourself silly. To help you get in the Halloween mood, here are some great seasonally appropriate films that will make you want to keep the lights on.
Classic Scares
“The Bride of Frankenstein”
The most ambitious and heartbreaking of the Universal monster films, “The Bride of Frankenstein” gives Dr. Frankenstein’s monster a love interest, and the result is as tragic as one would imagine. Instead of simply creating monsters to terrify audiences, director James Whale’s story is about loneliness and incompatibility with the world around you. “The Bride of Frankenstein” is one of the few sequels that actually surpasses the original. (Available on Peacock)
“The Phantom Carriage”
This silent Expressionistic film from 1921 tells the legend that if the last person to die in a year is a sinner, they will have to spend the entire year driving the Phantom Carriage, which picks up the souls of the dead. Despite being almost a century old, “The Phantom Carriage” is still haunting, a testament to the disturbing images and dreadful mood that director Victor Sjöström crafts. If you’ve never seen a silent horror film, “The Phantom Carriage” is a great place to start. (Available on The Criterion Channel and Kanopy)
“The Lodger”
Despite having made several films prior, Alfred Hitchcock called this film he made in 1927 the “first Hitchcock film.” With “The Lodger,” a silent film largely inspired by Jack the Ripper, Hitchcock nailed down his tone and style that he would use for decades to come. As a serial killer stalks the London streets, a young man rents a room from a family, who question whether the new border is the murderer. Years before he would make films like “Rear Window” and “Vertigo,” Hitchcock earned the title of “Master of Suspense” with this tremendous early work. (Available on The Criterion Channel and HBO Max)
Modern Frights
“Funny Games”
Two young men take a family hostage and force them to play games in this shocking psychological thriller from Austria. Writer–director Michael Haneke isn’t just testing what we can stomach in horror films, he’s also questioning what audiences get out of such films. Haneke is more interested in exploring the psyche of the viewer than what is occurring to this family, and the result is one of the most surprising and ingenious thrillers ever made. (Available on The Criterion Channel, HBO Max and Kanopy)
“Green Room”
In this tense, shocking story of a punk band versus a group of Nazis, “Green Room” is made so distressing because the heroes act exactly how real people would in their situation. Every new obstacle thrown in their way is handled with extreme care and consideration, and quite often, it’s still not enough. Led by an uncharacteristically monstrous Patrick Stewart and the late Anton Yelchin, “Green Room” is a battle of wits and cunning that is consistently upsetting.
“Unfriended”
In a year that has been full of Zoom meetings and chats, there might be no better horror film for our times than “Unfriended.” The entirety of “Unfriended” takes place on a computer screen, as six high school friends Skype together until a mysterious new person joins the call. The use of space is impressive in “Unfriended” as we watch callers disappear one by one. The experience is eerie, even when taking up only a sixth of the screen. Despite the relatively silly premise of a haunted Skype call, the way this group interacts online in “Unfriended” does bring a sense of realism to the story, which is even more prescient today. (Available on HBO Go)
Not Too Spooky
“The Cabin in the Woods”
More an exploration of horror movies than a genuinely scary film, “The Cabin in the Woods” tears apart and dissects the expected tropes, and in doing so, makes an insane tribute to the genre. Starring a pre-“Thor” Chris Hemsworth and a cast that defies the expectations of standard character stereotypes, “The Cabin in the Woods” mashes up every type of horror film possible and points out the uniformity of the genre while also showing how many fresh, new ideas are possible. “The Cabin in the Woods” is one of the most bonkers and fun films you’ll ever see. (Available on Prime Video and Hulu)
“What We Do in the Shadows”
Directed by Flight of the Conchords’ Jermaine Clement and Jojo Rabbit’s Taika Waititi, “What We Do in the Shadows” crafts a mockumentary in the world of four vampires roommates. Heavily referencing the history of vampire films, “What We Do in the Shadows” is a droll, hilarious take on the genre, full of ingenious writing and hysterical characters. (Available on Kanopy)
“You’re Next”
In this extremely dark comedy/home invasion thriller, director Adam Wingard makes what is essentially a combination of “Scream” and “Straw Dogs.” Wingard fills his cast with indie horror veterans, then breaks down why people act the way they do in these films. Not just that, but “You’re Next’s” attackers also are well aware of the films that inspire this type of story. Why don’t these characters just run far away from their house if it’s being invaded? “You’re Next” has a hilarious answer for that. How can innocent victims become stone-cold survivors in the face of danger? “You’re Next” explains that. “You’re Next” is a horror film from a director who clearly loves these types of movies, trying to rationalize the clichés that he’s seen one too many times. (Available on Peacock)
Scare the Family
“Monster House”
It’s rare for a film made for kids to actually go for the scares without watering them down for a younger audience. “Monster House” is one of the few exceptions, a twisty, hilarious and dark animated film with a strong story that doesn’t talk down to kids. Co-written by “Community” creator and “Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon, “Monster House” fits in perfectly alongside the films of Tim Burton, but with the lovely childhood friendship dynamics one would expect from a film executive produced by Steven Spielberg. “Monster House” is smart enough to trust its younger audience, but still gratifying for adults. (Available on Peacock)
“The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad”
Disney’s retelling of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is now over 70 years old, yet it remains one of the creepiest animated films the studio ever made. This story of the sneaky, superstitious school teacher Ichabod Crane and the mysterious Headless Horseman that supposedly terrorizes the town is full of creepy imagery within a delightful autumnal tale. Short and sweet, with a charming narration by Bing Crosby, “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” is one of Disney animation’s earliest attempts at spooky stories, and the story is still effective. (Available on Disney+)
“Poltergeist”
While directed by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Tobe Hooper, rumors have spread for years that Spielberg—who co-wrote and co-produced “Poltergeist”—might have also taken over behind the camera at times. Regardless of who directed “Poltergeist,” the film combines the unsettling tone of Hooper with the familial drama that Spielberg handles so well. “Poltergeist” tells the story of the Freeling family, who discover their house is haunted after their daughter is sucked into the spirit world. “Poltergeist” would go on to inspire such works as “The Sixth Sense” and “Stranger Things,” but this ’80s classic is a pitch-perfect blend of family dynamics and horror that is rarely matched. (Available on Netflix)
