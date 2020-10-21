Halloween movies

Directed by Flight of the Conchords’ Jermaine Clement and Jojo Rabbit’s Taika Waititi, “What We Do in the Shadows” crafts a mockumentary in the world of four vampires roommates. Heavily referencing the history of vampire films, “What We Do in the Shadows” is a droll, hilarious take on the genre, full of ingenious writing and hysterical characters. (Available on Kanopy)

In this extremely dark comedy/home invasion thriller, director Adam Wingard makes what is essentially a combination of “Scream” and “Straw Dogs.” Wingard fills his cast with indie horror veterans, then breaks down why people act the way they do in these films. Not just that, but “You’re Next’s” attackers also are well aware of the films that inspire this type of story. Why don’t these characters just run far away from their house if it’s being invaded? “You’re Next” has a hilarious answer for that. How can innocent victims become stone-cold survivors in the face of danger? “You’re Next” explains that. “You’re Next” is a horror film from a director who clearly loves these types of movies, trying to rationalize the clichés that he’s seen one too many times. (Available on Peacock)