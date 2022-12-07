Holiday celebrations great and small

One of the Fredericksburg region’s treasured Christmas traditions is back and it’s both bigger—and smaller—than ever.

The George Washington Foundation is hosting its 36th annual Gingerbread House Contest and Exhibit at George Washington’s Ferry Farm, featuring massive gingerbread creations, alongside its 8th Wee Christmas at Historic Kenmore, with new miniature dollhouses. Both run through Dec. 30.

According to public programs manager Allison Ellis, the events, which highlight craftsmanship and the creativity of locals, offer an opportunity for families to build something together.

Gingerbread House

Contest and Exhibit

The scent of gingerbread is evident at Ferry Farm’s visitor center, where the edible creations are hosted. Themed “Architectural Wonders of the World” this year, the sea of cookies is dominated by the “Best in Show” winner, a two-foot version of England’s Tower Bridge. It’s joined by pyramids of Giza and Mesoamerica, an Eiffel Tower, a Taj Mahal and even a scaled-down Roman Coliseum aptly named a “Colosee-Yum.”

“We’re just blown away by the creativity and detail,” said Ellis.

She said it’s a particular joy to see faces light up as visitors walk in. All entries can be viewed now through the end of the month, during museum hours. The exhibit is included with the cost of admission, or can be viewed independently at $6 for adults and $3 for children.

The long-running tradition was started to commemorate Mary Washington’s beloved gingerbread recipe. The George Washington Foundation, which runs Ferry Farm in Stafford County and Kenmore in downtown Fredericksburg, keeps the family traditions of the Washingtons alive.

Along with the exhibit, an “I Spy” scavenger hunt suitable for small children and their families is available to visitors who want to investigate the pieces more thoroughly and have a little fun together.

Wee Christmas

Started eight years ago, Kenmore’s Wee Christmas is also gaining traction as a local tradition.

Ellis said the entries run the gamut of what miniatures can accomplish. James Opher, who owns My Little Town Dollhouse and Miniatures Rehab Showplace in Richmond, has participated every year since the event began. This year, his two entries show the breadth of the hobby: a traditional dollhouse and a modern one, complete with miniature, modern furnishings.

Among the entries this year is an Antebellum-style home, which Ellis said has an incredible level of detail and was worked on for years by its builder. A couple of haunted Victorian-style dollhouses are also included in this year’s exhibit.

She said “Wee Christmas” is a glimpse into a little community that’s alive and well in the region. At least 10 locals who are at the top of dollhouse and miniature crafting regularly exhibit.

The annual event began eight years ago after the museum group looked into the history of its own dollhouse—a miniature version of Kenmore, finished with the same furniture and architectural details. It was commissioned by interior design professor and Georgian architecture devotee Florence White after she visited in 1984. She had been searching for years to discover just the right site to make into a grand historical dollhouse and found it in Kenmore.

She spent $4,000 building it with James Freytag, a retired railroad man turned miniature enthusiast. He visited Fredericksburg from his home in New York, used images to capture detail and spent 2,700 hours working on the tiny house. White originally wanted the dollhouse for her granddaughter, but it took so long to build that she donated it to the museum instead.

One of the features he captured was the geometric ceiling of the drawing room, which is “considered by some scholars to be the greatest masterpiece of American plasterwork,” according to a history of the dollhouse provided by Ellis. Freytag went as far as casting his own molds to re-create the ceiling.

Like the gingerbread exhibit, entries can be viewed now through the end of the month, during museum hours. Admission costs $6 for adults and $3 for children.

She said visitors to either or both events can “find inspiration, stand back and think, what could we build together as a family?”