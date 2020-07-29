Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
ART
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts in Colonial Beach: “Seasons of Inspiration” and works by other AA artists in the media of painting, photography, encaustic, basketry, jewelry, furniture and pottery. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “Giving Back,” featuring works by Jennifer Galvin. Through July 31. Bring a donation of canned food to the gallery for Micah Ministries and SERVE; part of the proceeds from art sales will go to Micah and SERVE. “Marred Art,” works by Lisa Gillen, Aug. 4-30. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: “Listening Theatres: The Sounds of Iconic Landscapes and Architectural Spaces,” featuring animations of The Academical Village at the University of Virginia, and New York City spaces: Grand Central Terminal, The New York Public Library, The Seagram Building, Rockefeller Center and The Guggenheim Museum. Through Sept. 13. Other exhibits: “VA Made: Meditation Across Media.” Through Sept. 13. Purchase timed-entry tickets in advance; immediate entry tickets will be available at the front desk, but only up to the limits of social distancing guidelines. Masks and social distancing required. branchmuseum.org.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Reopening Celebration” all-member exhibit. Through July. August exhibit, featuring images of comfort and the beauty of nature. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Masks required. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: Works by local artists and new artist in studio; outdoor mural in progress. No more than 10 people inside at a time.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. No more than 10 people inside at a time.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: Timed-entry ticket only. Masks required; view visitation guidelines online. $5, free for children under age 10 and member. Purchase tickets at famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: Artist’s Choice; Members’ Gallery: Kay Portmess and Maura Harrison. Limited hours. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Hirshhorn Museum: “Talking to Our Time,” weekly live conversations with renowned global artists. through Sept. 2. hirshhorn.si.edu.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Hidden Fredericksburg,” works of hidden places and moments that makes our city fabulous. Through Aug. 2. Masks required and maintain social distancing. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
Modlin Center for the Arts: University Museums: “A Pound of Whatever Silver He Pleases,” online exhibit exploring profit and power, connectedness and conflict in the 13th- and 14th-century eastern Mediterranean region through the examination of 53 coins from the Lora Robins Gallery Coin Collection at museums.richmond.edu.
National Air and Space Museum (Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center): Timed-entry passes required. Admission is free; parking $10 (free after 4 p.m.). Online: Explore the museum’s collection of air- and spacecraft, stories of aviation and space, interactive activities and K-12 learning resources. airandspace.si.edu.
National Gallery of Art: The West Building, Ground Floor galleries open; timed passes are required. The Sculpture Garden remains open, with limitations. Online: Virtual tours of “Degas at the Opéra,” “True to Nature” and “Raphael and His Circle”; in-depth looks at highlights of the collection; learning opportunities; audio and video recordings of lectures by artists and curators; and more. nga.gov.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: Virtual tour and distance learning programs. usmcmuseum.com.
The Phillips Collection: “Picture: Present” digital Intersections project, part of the artist’s ongoing series Astrodoubt and The Quarantine Chronicles that features tragicomic visual narratives commenting on the current covid-19 health and social crisis. Available on website and Instagram. July 20–Aug. 7. phillipscollection.org.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: “A Landscape Saved: The Garden Club of Virginia at 100,” through Nov. 1. “Agents of Change: From Women’s Suffrage to Today,” organized in conjunction with Virginia’s statewide Women’s Suffrage Centennial, celebrates a century of women’s social and political activism in the Commonwealth. Through Nov. 1. Tickets must be purchased in advance. virginiahistory.org.
MUSIC
Deltaville Maritime Museum: Groovin’ in the Park: Good Shot Judy, with Honeywind Bluegrass Boys. 5-8 p.m. Saturday; gates open at 4 p.m. $10-$15. Tickets are limited. Purchase in advance; there will be no tickets sold at the door. Masks required. Bring your own lawn chairs. deltavillemuseum.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu/MAAH.
The Groove Music Hall: “Quiet the Riot” Summerfest, with Quiet Riot, Blackfoot and Red Reign, Aug. 22. 7 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m. $28-$80; VIP and Meet and Greet Standing Pit Passes and After Party tickets available. Personally signed items will be given to each fan who purchases the Meet & Greet package. $5 parking fee. thegroovemusichall.com.
Kennedy Center: Millennium Stage “Couch Concerts,” direct from artists’ homes at 4 p.m. every Monday (National Spotlight), Wednesday (Community Spotlight) and Friday (Artistic Partners Spotlight). Other events: “Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems,” featuring doodle sessions with the children’s author every weekday at 1 p.m. at kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems. Find more at-home programming at kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/Kennedy-Center-at-home.
Music on the Steps virtual concerts: Aug. 3: Cinema Hearts (soft rock); Aug: 10: singer/songwriter Dan Trull; Aug. 24: Colonial Seafood (ukulele-driven Americana); Aug. 31: Semilla Cultural (Puerto Rican Bomba and Plena); and Sept. 21: Acoustic Onion (old school rock ’n’ roll). 7 p.m. Mondays. Dial-in number available if you are unable to watch online. librarypoint.org/music-steps.
Richmond Symphony: Beethoven Summer Series, featuring six casual, one-hour online concerts spotlighting a single instrument with piano. 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13. $12 each or $60 for a subscription to all six. richmondsymphony.com.
THEATER
Arena Stage: Molly’s Salon, half-hour-long weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith with a variety of artists and leaders, 7-7:30 p.m. Thursdays; half-day virtual camps for ages 8-15, choose from a list of classes in theater, music, dance, media, visual art and writing; and a series of masterclasses on playwriting, acting, stage management and design. arenastage.org.
Folger Shakespeare Library: Streaming versions of Folger Audio Editions with Simon & Schuster Audio; Shakespeare Unlimited podcast; and Shakespeare for Kids activities for younger children. folger.edu.
Keegan Theatre: Online classes and half- and whole-day virtual summer camps, exploring storytelling, design, movement, music, games and more. keegantheatre.com.
Olney Theatre Center: Free Zoom classes, from story time and movement classes for younger kids to playwriting for teens to a play-reading club for all ages. olneytheatre.org.
The Paramount Theater: Movies on the Big Screen: “Fist of Fury” and “Enter the Dragon,” Friday; “The Shawshank Redemption,” Saturday; and “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” Wednesday. Showtimes 3 and 7:30 p.m. $5 ages 12 and under, $8 adult. Seating is limited; purchase tickets in advance. Masks required. theparamount.net/streamthemagic.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: Sip and Sing Supper Club, featuring three-course meal and performances by some of your Riverside favorites. Aug. 7-8 and Aug. 14-15, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., in the events center; doors open at 6 p.m. $45. Masks required except when eating; seating is limited. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Shakespeare On the Lawn at Kenmore: “The Tempest,” 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 1-2. $15 adults, $7.50 students; ages 3 and under are free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, and picnic. Masks are encouraged; space will be limited and social distancing will be followed. Reservations are required. In the event of rain, the performances will be canceled and refunds will be issued. 540/373-3381, ext. 1017, events@gwffoundation.org or kenmore.org.
Signature Theatre: Virtual masterclass series and private coaching. sigtheatre.org/SignatureStrong.
Stage Door Youth: Virtual viewing of “Alice @ Wonderland” (Jabberwocky cast), July 31 to Aug. 2. $20 for a 24-hour showing. Purchase tickets at stagedoorproductions.org.
Synetic Theater: Stream Giovanni Boccaccio’s “The Decameron,” a collection of novellas written in Italy in response to The Black Plague of 1347-1351; pay-what-you-can streaming options starting at $10. Virtual summer camps and classes available. synetictheater.org.
FAMILY
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Virtual rides and standards-aligned resources available to help families virtually explore the wild world of animals and nature for grades K-12. Hands-on, creative resources include classroom activities, teacher’s guides, Saving a Species video series, Animal Bytes and animal info books. buschgardens.com/williamsburg, seaworld.org.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Summer Reading: Dig Deeper runs through Aug. 31; participants of all ages can read whatever they like, complete online missions, earn virtual badges and become eligible for raffles and weekly drawings. Curbside pickup of books, DVDs, CDs, and magazines now available. Wide range of online resources, including e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Select outdoor activities and arcade games are now open weekends; half-price games Wednesday. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. Learn more and purchase tickets at funlandfredericksburg.com.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
George Mason University: Registration is now open for Mason Community Arts Academy and Mason Game and Technology Academy, which is offering a variety of virtual theater, music, visual art, and film & video camps for students ages 5 to adult; and game design, computer programming, and machine learning/AI courses for students ages 9 to adult. Mid-June to the end of August. masonacademy.gmu.edu/online, mgta.gmu.edu/2054-2.
Imagination Stage: Free digital presentation of its early childhood theater production “Blue.” imaginationstage.org.
James Monroe Museum: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown: Visit museums through apps, blogs, interactives, videos and a series of curriculum-based lesson plans for teachers and students learning at home. historyisfun.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: New Virtual Series “Science Shorts,” featuring education team members who will offer a less than five-minute video explaining a science topic through a demonstration or activity; follow-up resources and corresponding activity guide will be posted on website. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. on museum’s social media channels. smv.org.
Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor: All members, season-pass holders and guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation. Masks required for ages over 2. Limited capacity to allow for proper social distancing. Temperature checks upon entry; learn about new safety, social distancing and sanitization procedures online. sixflags.com/reserve.
ETC.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: Complimentary tours (limited to 10) require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans and information for contact tracing purposes will be taken. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force Warbird Showcase: Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 at Culpeper Regional Airport. Includes “Wings and Wheels” car show Saturday. Parking and entry are free; car show entries are available for $25 presale or $30 day-of-event. Purchase warbird rides online at CapitalWing.org or email CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.
Colonial Beach Virtual Osprey Festival: View photos, stories, videos and presentations on ospreys and other birdlife characteristic of the area. Local townspeople are being urged to become “Osprey Watchers” of the osprey families nesting in and around Colonial Beach; a King and Queen Osprey will be chosen at the end of their season in September with a prize awarded for the observant reporters. Send posts to president@downtowncolonialbeach.org or post on the Colonial Beach Osprey Festival Facebook site. colonialbeachospreyfestival.org.
Colonial Williamsburg: Purchase tickets online. Masks required when indoors; outdoors is optional but recommended. colonialwilliamsburg.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 4123 Ladies Auxiliary Annual Quarter Auction: Benefits the Some Gave All Foundation, helping wounded warriors. FOE Lodge, 21 Cool Spring Road. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday; auction starts at noon. Bidding paddles $5 with no limit. Concessions available. More info: Renee Sullivan 540/295-7871.
Fredericksburg Restaurant Week: Summer dining event features “Love Local Style” twist. Participating restaurants will offer curbside pick-up, outdoor picnic, take-home meal kit or indoor dining. Choose from a menu of breakfast, lunch, dinner and drink specials, $4.20 and $40.20. Aug. 14-23. fredericksburgrestaurantweek.com.
Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park: Buildings closed; grounds open. nps.gov/frsp.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Buy tickets online for guaranteed entry, as capacity is limited. Masks required; learn more about policies for bags and face coverings online. mountvernon.org.
Historic Kenmore: Now open for guided tours. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing; purchase tickets in advance of your visit to ensure availability. Masks are required while inside. kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. Courtyard seating open this weekend by reservation. inglesidevineyards.com.
Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation: Live weekly webcasts include “History Happy Hour” series, exploring distillation and brewing in early America, and “Historical Solutions to Modern-Day Problems,” offering practical tips on how to tie knots for everyday purposes and learn to landscape using native plants. Also available: online summer history camps, weekly educational webcasts, curatorial blogs, museum apps and interactives, videos, games, coloring pages, Colonial recipes and more. historyisfun.org/at-home.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Tickets are online only, timed and limited; no walk-ups. Special events: Flowers After 5 outdoor concert series and Fridays Al Fresco. Purchase tickets online. lewisginter.org.
Mid-summer Beer Festival: Featuring select breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries from all over the region; and live music. Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; last call 8:30 p.m. Ages 21 and older. $30–$40. Supports Community Outreach Inc. Bring chair, blanket or tent. Attendance limited to 1,000. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.
Northern Neck Heritage Area Scavenger Hunt: On-the-road trip version: Drive to 18 museums and historic sites in the Northern Neck and Essex County and photograph a specific view or item. Photos must be posted to the museum’s social media with the hashtag, #nnkroadtrip. Online version: Find answers to specific trivia questions posed by each site. Participants will search the historic organizations’ websites to find the answers to complete the questionnaire. After finding all the answers, participants will complete the online questionnaire with their answers at northernneck.org/nnkroadtrip. Through Aug. 31. Those completing either of the hunts will be entered for bi-weekly drawings for swag from museums and historic sites. To enter either contest, visit northernneck.org/nnkroadtrip.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Guided tours of the villa offered Thursday through Sunday; limited to a maximum of 10 people; visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Private tours available; $25 adults (ages 18 and older), $14 youth (ages 6-17) and children under age 6 are free; private tours must be reserved 24 hours in advance through the Museum Shop. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.
CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS
Riverfest will be postponed to Oct. 24; format will be adjusted for more personalized “party pack” option instead of hosting usual 1,400 person gathering down by the river. Party pack options go on sale starting Aug. 1. riverfriends.org.
