Riverside brings 'Souvenir' play to stage in fall; 'Bright Star' moves to 2021

Months removed from some of the darkest of days for the theater world, some light is beginning to emerge.
For Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, its first production in nearly five months—since the COVID-19 pandemic and related regulations took reign—is now live.
The Sip and Sing Supper Club launched on Friday, with additional shows on Aug. 8, 14 and 15, inside its Rhapsody Ballroom.
“We’re cautiously optimistic,” said Patrick A’Hearn, producing artistic director of Riverside. “We’re very pleased with the turnout we’re getting thus far, but we’re certainly in a day-by-day mode to assess the virus, science and situation here.”
Based on its immediate successes with the Sip and Sing Supper Club, Riverside is ready to take the next big step forward.
“Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins,” a two-character play made famous by the 2016 film starring Meryl Streep, will own the main theater’s stage Sept. 23 through Nov. 8. Shows will run Wednesdays through Sundays.
“We are excited to get back in the theater,” said A’Hearn. “For the people that want to see a quality production and known our reputation, they will want to come out. Everyone can expect a safe and very enjoyable experience.”
For the Riverside regulars, there will be some noticeable changes in the main theater given the current climate.
Capacity will be limited to 200 guests per show, tables will be 6 feet apart and masks will be required throughout the property. Additionally, Riverside is exploring a possible Saturday matinee show as well as a café-style setup for food and beverages outside of the main theater. Key “know before you go” tips and safety measures for “Souvenir” will be made available on Riverside’s website, riversidedt.com.
According to A’Hearn, Andrea Kahane—who starred in Riverside’s “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Phantom,” among others—will portray Florence Foster Jenkins, a socialite desperately trying to become an opera sensation. Carson Eubank, who was the music director for Riverside’s “Mamma Mia,” will accompany Kahane onstage behind a grand piano.
“If we wanted to continue opening, we knew we needed to do something with a smaller cast,” said A’Hearn. “The theaters that are faring well and doing things safely have casts of about four people or less right now. So, when I started thinking of shows with smaller casts, ‘Souvenir’ came to mind ... and it’s certainly a great one.”
Pre-pandemic, “Bright Star,” a bluegrass-infused musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, was next in line for the main stage at Riverside. Its cast and set were ready to go.
But, given the larger cast of “Bright Star” and recent shifts in scheduling, that show’s debut has been officially postponed until spring 2021.