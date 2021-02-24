Some overlooked movie gems to take in when the watchlist's run dry

“THE IMITATION GAME” (PG-13) This film about English mathematical genius Alan Turing trying to crack the German Enigma code during World War II was missed by many. That’s a shame, because as he is in everything, Benedict Cumberbatch is captivating as Turing, with Keira Knightley solid as a fellow mathematician struggling to be taken seriously because of her gender. The story is told in a straightforward fashion, with enough tension to make it work.

“A QUIET PLACE” (PG-13) While many focus on the alien monsters terrorizing Earth in this sci-fi tale, I think its brilliance lies in the way sound—or should I say, the lack of it—becomes the most important aspect of the film. The family at the center of this story have made amazing alterations to remove most sound from their lives as they try to survive amid monsters that hunt humans using incredibly sensitive hearing. So instead of relying on dialogue and ambient sounds to tell the story, director and star John Krasinski (real-life wife Emily Blunt is his film wife here as well) has to be creative to create this narrative. He finds ways to show instead of tell, relying on quickly seen backdrops, printed word clues and words whispered when there are natural noises to cover them up. And when things get tense and scary—over-the-top intense—words are absolutely unnecessary.