Stafford Christmas Parade set for Saturday

The Stafford Christmas Parade will be held Saturday at the Stafford County Agricultural Fairgrounds, located at 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. The event begins at 3 p.m., and will be held rain or shine, said parade organizer Gordon Shelton.

Due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region, Shelton said paradegoers should arrive early and park in a good location along the nearly milelong route to view the parade safely from their own vehicles.

Shelton said Saturday marks the parade’s sixth year. In previous years, the parade was held along Courthouse Road near Brooke Point High School and the Stafford Hospital, at Embrey Mills, and at the Stafford Regional Airport. Gordon said the location this year will offer easy access and ample parking.

Although the deadline for float signups has passed, Gordon said he has extended the deadline until Friday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m.

There is no entry fee for high school marching bands or first responders, however, a $100 entry fee applies for dance groups, majorettes, cheerleaders and gymnastic groups, as well as commercial businesses, animals and novelty entries. Proceeds from the parade help support Stafford County Crime Solvers.

Visit the registration link at StaffordChristmasParade.com, or call 540/840-8992 for more information.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

