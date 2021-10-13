Stafford fair offers vendors, food trucks, family activities through Sunday

Although the petting zoo makes a return to the fair this year, another favorite will not.

“We’re still not doing the carnival rides,” said Shelton. “We will have different displays and demonstrations, but we’re not having carnival rides.”

On Friday at 7 p.m., the fair will feature a truck and tractor pull and an antique tractor pull will take place the following day at 11 a.m.

Sunday starts with the 4-H Rabbit Show at 10 a.m., followed by the Kids Power Wheels Derby at noon. The final day of the fair concludes with a stock car demolition derby that begin at 3 p.m.

Shelton said mobile food trucks will also be at the fair, along with portable toilets and numerous hand sanitizing and wash stations spaced throughout the fairgrounds.

Shelton said disabled driver permit holders may park in designated parking spaces near the former Cannon Ridge golf course clubhouse at 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. Other guests may park in the same large, paved lot, with plenty of overflow parking space in reserve.