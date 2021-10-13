Stafford fair offers vendors, food trucks, family activities through Sunday

The Stafford County Agricultural and Homemaking Fair begins Thursday in southern Stafford and runs through Sunday afternoon.
“Dirt drags [racing] are Thursday night, that’s the big event,” said fair manager Gordon Shelton. “ATVs, RTVs, UTVs and pickup trucks.”
The annual county fair takes place on land located in the 9000 block of Celebrate Virginia Parkway. Shelton said beginning at noon Thursday, vendors will spend the afternoon preparing their exhibits ahead of 5 p.m., when the fair officially opens. Shelton said the first big event that day takes place at 7 p.m., when an unknown number of dirt drag racers take to the field.
“Everybody just shows up,” said Shelton. “We don’t do preregistering, just because of the weather and everything.”
Temperatures will be summerlike for the remainder of the week, with a slight chance of thunderstorms on Saturday. Sunday brings plenty of sun with high temperatures only in the upper 60s.
Due to COVID last year, the Stafford fair did not offer carnival rides, petting zoos and other typical county fair events. Shelton said about 25 vendors and exhibitors have registered this year to sell jewelry, clothing and other personal and home products to people of all ages.
“It’s a good mixture of vendors this year,” said Shelton.
Although the petting zoo makes a return to the fair this year, another favorite will not.
“We’re still not doing the carnival rides,” said Shelton. “We will have different displays and demonstrations, but we’re not having carnival rides.”
On Friday at 7 p.m., the fair will feature a truck and tractor pull and an antique tractor pull will take place the following day at 11 a.m.
Sunday starts with the 4-H Rabbit Show at 10 a.m., followed by the Kids Power Wheels Derby at noon. The final day of the fair concludes with a stock car demolition derby that begin at 3 p.m.
Shelton said mobile food trucks will also be at the fair, along with portable toilets and numerous hand sanitizing and wash stations spaced throughout the fairgrounds.
Shelton said disabled driver permit holders may park in designated parking spaces near the former Cannon Ridge golf course clubhouse at 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. Other guests may park in the same large, paved lot, with plenty of overflow parking space in reserve.
“There’s quite a bit of blacktop there for parking, but then we have the grass area that’s off to the side and that’s still parking, too,” said Shelton. “It’s all right there around the clubhouse and it’s all within close walking distance to the fair.”
Shelton prefers fairgoers maintain good social distancing while at the event and said although face masks are preferred, they are not required while on the property.
“If they feel comfortable without it, that’s fine,” said Shelton, who also suggests guests bring their own portable lawn chairs.
Admission to the fair is $15 for adults and free for children under 12 years old.
“We’re hoping to have the best year we can have due to the situation that we’ve had to deal with all year,” said Shelton. “It’s been a tough year on everyone.”
Shelton said he is already looking ahead to the next big event at the Stafford fairgrounds when the Stafford Christmas parade takes place on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Shelton said last year’s event at the same location was a huge success and a welcome relief for families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It worked, it worked pretty well,” said Shelton.
For more information on this weekend’s fair, call 540/840-8992 or visit staffordfair.com.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438