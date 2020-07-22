Theater lovers can catch two offerings of Stage Door Youth’s “Alice @ Wonderland,” beginning Friday. The online production will feature two casts: “Unbirthday” and “Jabberwocky.”
This modern retelling of the classic children’s story will feature a distinctly contemporary Alice, with references to text messaging and social media, in a adaptation appealing to both children and adults.
Rehearsals for the Stage Door Youth show began on March 24. According to publicity chair Alyssa McSween, all the scenes were either recorded through Zoom or filmed by the parent/actor. Then, the videos were put together by the director, Katyana Shoffner.
There are 32 children between the two casts; the youngest is 7, the oldest is 17.
“It has been so much fun to watch kids bring the story of ‘Alice @ Wonderland’ to life. They bring so much joy and fun to this new take on such a classic story, and I really think you will enjoy it,” said Shoffner.
The virtual production with the “Unbirthday” cast will stream this Friday through Sunday; with the “Jabberwocky” cast going up July 31 through Aug. 2. The cost is $20 for a 24-hour showing, or $40 for both casts and available for up to 30 days of viewing. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit stagedoorproductions.org.
—Staff report
