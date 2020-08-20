The best seat in the house: How Weekender film critic Rob Hedelt fills the void

When you’re a movie critic and suddenly theaters shut down and Hollywood quits providing movies, how do you replace all those hours of living vicariously through the big screen?
That question was recently put to me, a newspaper columnist and movie reviewer who until the pandemic hit had an unbroken streak of seeing two to six movies a week for three decades.
First, let me say that yes, there has been some serious withdrawal. I grew up losing myself in movie theaters and have been glad to make that a part of my job here.
Sometimes the movies were good, sometimes bad and often just so-so. Movie quality has dipped in recent years.
But they were always there, a way to escape the everyday for an hour or two by getting lost in the stories playing out larger than life.
When that was suddenly gone, it left a hole, one I lost little time replacing with content on a TV screen. I turned to streaming services already in place, cable channels and a few newly acquired pathways.
For just a while early on, I found myself creating my own sort of “James Bond” festival, screening as many of the films in the series as I could get access to.
Because I’m a purist, I started with the Sean Connery years—still my favorites—then shifted to my second-favorite Bond, Daniel Craig, watching every one of his films. When those played out, I went to my third-favorite 007, Pierce Brosnan, and watched his films.
I burned through as many of the movies as I could find, reaffirming my long-held opinion that “Thunderball” is my favorite.
When I ran out of Bond movies, I turned to shows available on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other sources.
Reporting and hearing about COVID-19 nonstop gave me an appetite for escapist programming, so I found myself bingeing episodes of “Altered Carbon” (slightly odd because the main character is played by a different actor in each of the two seasons, it being a sci-fi show where people can wear different bodies); and Marvel’s “The Defenders,” “Luke Cage,” “Daredevil” and “Jessica Jones.” The latter was my favorite because star Krysten Ritter is such a bad you-know-what.
The next chapter of bingeing took me to crime and detective dramas, starting with “Killing Eve,” which is just, wow! It’s hard to explain to the uninitiated why the three-season series is so totally habit-forming. It’s an odd, compelling world where Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star as a detective and a killer who hunt and are fascinated by each other.
It works because Comer has to infuse both humor and violence into her role as an oddball and stylish hit woman. And it helps that Oh has a special ability to seem normal one moment and brilliantly quirky the next. Don’t forget the brilliance of writer Phoebe Waller–Bridge (“Fleabag”), or the magnificence of Fiona Shaw as a British intelligence chief.
My appetite whetted by British detectives, it didn’t take me long to find “Marcella” on Netflix. It’s the story of another quirky but brilliant detective (Anna Friel), who also happens to suffer from going into fugue states at critical times, something that makes being a detective pretty dicey.
The first two seasons are brilliant as she tracks down a serial killer, largely because Friel makes Det. Sgt. Marcella Backland such an interesting mess, and because the rest of the cast is solid as well. The third season is still worth watching, but the rogue undercover aspect of it takes her character pretty far off the path of believable police work.
Most recently, I’ve binged my way through various Netflix series, starting with “The Umbrella Academy’s” second season about an odd group of adopted kids and adults with superpowers, and it was better than the first. “Warrior Nun” is a mildly amusing tale of a young paraplegic suddenly given powers by an angel’s halo. “The Order” is a slightly juvenile series about witches and werewolves on a college campus. “October Faction,” is a slightly juvenile series about witches, werewolves and those who hunt them, and sometimes they’re in the same family.
Amazon Prime’s “Absentia,” is a police series about a kidnapping. I sought it out both because I’m a fan of Stana Katic from her days on “Castle” and because it has a cool, creepy vibe.
Along the way, I finally got around to watching recorded episodes of “Evil,” because of the great leads and sudden scares, and the new HBO series “Perry Mason,” where the superb Matthew Rhys makes you ask, “Who’s Raymond Burr?”
I enjoyed the new movie “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks on Apple TV+. It’s the tale of a destroyer escorting a convoy of ships across the Atlantic, and is an odd mix of action and history. But Hanks is always great.
Between movies and shows, I’ve been able to squeeze in walks, bike rides, various projects and more books than I can count.
But streaming sites helped fill the imagination void when movie theaters shut down.
They’ll probably continue to do that, as I’m not sure when I’ll feel safe enough to return to those big-screen palaces, even when they do reopen.
