The best seat in the house: How Weekender film critic Rob Hedelt fills the void

When you’re a movie critic and suddenly theaters shut down and Hollywood quits providing movies, how do you replace all those hours of living vicariously through the big screen?

That question was recently put to me, a newspaper columnist and movie reviewer who until the pandemic hit had an unbroken streak of seeing two to six movies a week for three decades.

First, let me say that yes, there has been some serious withdrawal. I grew up losing myself in movie theaters and have been glad to make that a part of my job here.

Sometimes the movies were good, sometimes bad and often just so-so. Movie quality has dipped in recent years.

But they were always there, a way to escape the everyday for an hour or two by getting lost in the stories playing out larger than life.

When that was suddenly gone, it left a hole, one I lost little time replacing with content on a TV screen. I turned to streaming services already in place, cable channels and a few newly acquired pathways.

For just a while early on, I found myself creating my own sort of “James Bond” festival, screening as many of the films in the series as I could get access to.