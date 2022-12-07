'The Nutcracker' is a holiday delight

The Fredericksburg City Ballet Company and The Academy of Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” on Sunday, December 11th at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at James Monroe High School. Advance tickets are available at The Academy of Ballet or The Fredericksburg Visitor Center for $20, or $25 at the door.

Join us for this classic Christmas tale, and experience a story of adventure and splendor, where dolls come to life and toy soldiers battle against evil mice, where snowflakes dance amidst a forest of pines, and where candy delights entertain a kingdom full of sweetness and joy.

This magical ballet tells the story of Clara and her beloved Nutcracker, who comes to life on Christmas Eve. Join them as they travel from an ordinary parlor to the enchanted Land of Sweets where they meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and a host of other characters.

A Christmas tradition fit for the whole family, “The Nutcracker” will surely delight audiences both young and old.