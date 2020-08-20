Young Life: Explore Colonial Williamsburg online; select buildings are now open

For families who are yearning for a getaway, Colonial Williamsburg offers a prime opportunity not only to experience another environment but even to cross the threshold to another era—back to the 18th century when the city was the capital of Colonial Virginia. Its current offerings include a spectrum of online activities, which will engage people of all ages, as well as an opportunity to visit selected areas of the town.
Videos of Colonial Williamsburg can be accessed on its Facebook page. One highlight is the “Pop! Culture Challenge,” which features objects in the art museum’s collections and explore their link to a range of popular iconic subjects ranging from “Star Wars” to “Downton Abbey.” This series of short presentations is hosted by Manager of Gallery Learning Christina Westenberger.
In the “Harry Potter” challenge, Westenberger (an enthusiastic fan of the book series) examines a massive, ornate, multidrawered, jewelry box that was given as a gift to the Colonial city by Queen Elizabeth. To her delight, she discovers inlaid images of a badger and even the magical beast, the Griffin.
The highlight of the “Tiger King” Pop! Culture Challenge is a children’s replica of Noah’s Ark, with 139 pairs of carved figures of animals. The ark display is one of the items in an exhibit of “German Toys in America” in the 1800s that range from dolls and toy soldiers to animals. A carved figure of a little dog, “Prince,” is the star of a “Down on the Farm” exhibit, depicting the story of a book by the same name. The book’s pages serve as placards to guide visitors through the exhibit, which has also been a favorite among children. Both of these exhibits are on display in the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum. Along with the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum, they have just undergone a three-year expansion that has increased the exhibit space by 25 percent and provide a variety of opportunities for families to explore and enjoy on-site.
“Art museums provide a haven that can transport families to a different place and inspire them to consider things that they may not have thought about before, and the exhibits can spark interesting conversations among family members,” said Westenberger. To that end, a series of “Family Friendly Idea” cards has been developed suggesting activities and games that families can engage in as they tour the exhibit. A new feature of the museums is a tour called “Fresh Take on Art,” which can be downloaded to visitors’ phones to serve as a personal guide.
In addition, families can take virtual 360 tours and explore the art museums, the Capitol and the Governor’s Mansion; and participate in “Art Stop Quick Crafts” projects, which can be done at home. Projects include creating watercolor monograms, thaumatropes (a two-sided disk that can be spun to merge two images into one) and decorative wreaths crafted from egg cartons.
Online offerings also highlight a spectrum of special features of the historic area that can be explored at the site. In the series, “Exploring Our World,” interpreters present on topics that range from teas and clothing to transportation and trades that are demonstrated throughout Colonial Williamsburg’s historical area. Currently, one of the site’s tradespeople is featured daily at the folk art museums providing visitors with an opportunity to ask questions of tailors, joiners and carpenters.
Another highlight of Colonial Williamsburg’s Facebook videos is a series called “Nation Builders.” The presentations are live-streamed at 2 p.m. on weekdays and feature “in-person” accounts by Williamsburg’s former residents, ranging from famous statesmen and historic figures to enslaved men and women who talk about their experiences and contributions. Families can also enjoy online performances by The Jug Broke Theatre, who appear daily on the Play House Stage of the outdoor Play Booth Theater in the Historic Area, dramatizing stories of the 18th century.
“It’s a great time to visit Williamsburg and to see all it has to offer,” said Westenberger. “It’s an opportunity for families to get outside while practicing social distancing. I hope families will come to experience and explore all we have to offer as they visit the buildings and chat with the folks!”
Select buildings are currently open, and face coverings are required inside the buildings and encouraged outdoors as well. Tickets can be purchased online or onsite at a reduced fee of $25.99 adults, $14.99 children.
