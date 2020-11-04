Young Life: National Museum of Natural History’s brings Celebration of Fossils online

The National Museum of Natural History’s 2019 opening of the renovated David H. Koch Hall of Fossils and its “Deep Time” exhibit included the launch of the annual Fossil Family Festival. Current health precautions have meant a hiatus for on-site events and activities, however through the creativity and innovation of the folks at the museum, this year’s Celebration of Fossils will be held virtually from Nov. 7-17, with a plethora of videos, webinars and at-home activities providing a threshold to clues of the Earth’s 3.7 billion-year history.

“We design our activities so that families can do them together, and co-learning can be a bonding experience that can spark many questions and discussions among parents and children about what they are exploring,” said Gale Robertson, Family Programs Manager.

On Saturday, the featured event will be “How to Draw a Dinosaur,” a video webinar presented by acclaimed paleoartists Bob Walters and Tess Kissinger. With kid-friendly demeanor, they will convey multiple levels of observation and drawing skills as they take viewers through a step-by-step process of fleshing out the head of a dinosaur on the basis of one of the museum’s fossilized skulls. Participants will follow along with Bob’s instruction and see the pencil drawing take shape as simple geometric shapes are combined. Should participants not be satisfied with some portion of their creation, Walters reminds them, “That’s what your eraser is for!” As an added incentive and reminder of how progress can be made, he may show one of his first dino drawings, which he made at age 5.