Young Life: Take a trip to Tudor England at Agecroft Hall in Richmond

Perhaps one of the most fascinating aspects of Agecroft Hall is invisible: the story of its incredible journey.
The historic house and museum, overlooking the James River in the Windsor Farms neighborhood of Richmond, is more than representative of the Tudor style of architecture in England: It was actually a 16th-century manor that was home to generations of two landed-gentry families in Lancashire England over the course of 400 years. As the Industrial Revolution left its mark on the environs, the house fell into disuse and disrepair and was about to be demolished after significant architectural details were auctioned off.
Just in time, T.C. Williams Jr.—a successful business owner and entrepreneur in Richmond—learned of its existence. He deemed it as the perfect highlight for an idyllic suburb he was developing on the outskirts of the city, built on the model of an English village, and arranged to have it disassembled, crated, transported and reconstructed in 1928. In 1967, it was deeded to the Agecroft Association and opened its doors to the public in 1969 as an historical site that interprets life in a Tudor manor house.
This amazing journey is the subject of a field trip that had been offered for fourth-graders, dubbed “Voyage to Virginia.” In this program, students began activities by role-playing servants in Agecroft’s household in England and then volunteered to join its journey to try their luck in the New World.
“In this field trip, children had the opportunity to learn about life on both sides of the ocean,” said executive director Anne Kenny–Urban.
The field trips offered to Virginia schools were but one of a bevy of events and programs that Agecroft had hosted for the community throughout the years, including its annual Yuletide Festival and celebration of Shakespeare’s birthday. Recently, with on-site presentations and programs significantly reduced, the folks at Agecroft quickly pivoted to translate their offerings into online activities and videos for children and families.
One popular offering for youth is the exploration of “Toys and Games of Tudor Times,” under a banner announcing “Children Played 500 Years Ago Too!” In fact, adults as well as children engaged with games. Often board games for both age cohorts were the same, including chess, backgammon and cards, while the younger set also enjoyed physical games such as hopscotch, hide and seek, and blind-man’s bluff—which still bring excitement to their counterparts in the 21st century. Some pastimes that are the same, or similar, to today’s games were known by different names in the Tudor era. For example, skittles or nine pins is similar to bowling today, ring-toss was known as quoits, and the roots of baseball and cricket may be traced back to the Tudor game of stoolball.
“Harborough, Hoard,” a feature on Agecroft’s toys and games webpage, highlights toys discovered in a church by construction workers in that English village. The site features photos of these “street toys” and explanations of the games that they were involved in with names such as knucklebones and tip-cat. Viewers are challenged to match the photos with the objects’ names, and interactive elements also include templates for word search and riddles. The site also includes links to illustrations and instructions for children and families to create their own versions of the games—ranging from simple ball and cup and nine-pin games to more complex boards for a variety of parlor games.
Plans are underway for additional online features on topics such as Autumn, Back to School and Musical Instruments. “In a world without TV or computers, families amused themselves with music in the evening,” said Kenny–Urban. “People would gather around. Some would play and some would listen. It was the main form of entertainment.” Instruments featured at Ashcroft Hall include lutes and other stringed instruments, as well as an upright harpsichord called a clavicytherium.
Online offerings also include a series of short educational videos about objects displayed at Agecroft Hall that reveal what life was like during Tudor times. Viewers will see that a clock of the era had only an hour hand and will learn that a household would have only had one clock (if that), which would have been placed in a central location so all could hear its chimes. They will also be introduced to an artifact dubbed a “pardon,” which was in essence a “get out of jail free” pass that an individual could purchase to avoid the punishment for certain misdeeds.
“Families will see that human needs are the same, though how we solve them may differ from time to time,” said Kenny–Urban. One example is the manor’s laundry tally or laundry counter, a board where the number of different types of clothing and household items that went with a servant to be cleaned could be tracked.
“They wanted to ensure that if they sent laundry out, it all came back,” said Kenny–Urban. “The tally board was the equivalent of today’s dry cleaner’s ticket.”
And, while many houses today have a security system as a safeguard from intruders, the folks of Tudor England had their own ingenious version called a Wicket Gate—a small door within a manor’s huge main door.
“If someone arrived at night, you didn’t just open your giant door and let anyone in. If they have to get off their horse and get through a 4-foot threshold, they are not in a position to attack you. You only let one person in and, if it is not who you thought it was, you can whack him,” said Kenny–Urban.
In addition to Agecroft Hall’s online presentations and programs, the site is now open for self-guided tours. Online ticket purchase is strongly encouraged, given that the tours are timed for half-hour intervals. The individual tours provide families with an opportunity to explore the manor at their own pace. The site also features outdoor venues, including an herb garden, a sunken garden and an Elizabethan “Knot Garden,” with bushes planted in patterns. Through Labor Day, there will be no fee for guests to visit the gardens.
“We also have a big field that children can run in after being in the museum and a little woodland walk behind the tree line. It’s nice to have a place where kids can release their energy, and it’s just refreshing to get out and walk in nature,” said Kenny–Urban. “In these times when we cannot travel the world, Agecroft brings the world of Tudor England to modern-day Virginia. It’s a trip over the ocean and back in time but without the pesky jetlag.”
Collette Caprara is a local writer and artist.