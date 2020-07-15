In response to the challenge to engage families with the performing arts when their national park is not open to the public, the folks at the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts quickly went into action, applying their artistry and innovation to produce a spectrum of online offerings for children.
“We want to make sure our performances are interactive, engaging and educational and can serve the larger population especially during this time when families are at home and are looking for ways to engage and educate their children,” said Cate Bechtold, Director of Internships and Community Programs. “We wanted to ensure we are serving as a resource to meet their needs and have shifted to these wonderful virtual offerings.”
One offering, dubbed “Field Trip Fridays,” features seven video presentations designed and performed by Wolf Trap’s talented and enthusiastic master teaching artists. A variety of early childhood education topics is introduced that include STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) through playful interaction. The online performances are accompanied with a handout, featuring activities that parents and caregivers can use to prepare children for a performance.
“Our goal was to make this a fully immersive experience. It’s not just about watching a performance. It’s about the parents’ educating and exploring topics and all the videos include interaction and movement,” said Bechtold. “Children will be introduced to different cultures, engineering principles, science, and different genres of music, art forms, and puppetry that they might not have experienced before.”
New “Field Trip Friday” performances are featured weekly throughout July and can be accessed through Aug. 31.
In “Deep Earth and Deep Oceans,” the first performances of the series, Terry Leonino and Greg Artzner’s folk songs explore the mysteries of the creatures that inhabit the deep and dark ecosystems of caves and the ocean floor.
“Our aim is to inspire a new or renewed appreciation of the ocean as the ‘heart’ of our planet,” according to the artists.
In addition to books on the environs and their inhabitants, the accompanying handout includes suggestions for listening to recordings of string instruments as well as the auditory sensory experience that conch shells can provide.
“Billy’s Bridge,” a puppet performance created by Penny Russell, introduces basic elements of engineering through the delightful tale of kid-goats who are striving to create a bridge to cross a stream. Along the way, viewers will learn principles of trial and error through which trailblazing discoveries and inventions have been made as well as a valuable life lesson that, if you never give up, each small disappointment can be an important step toward a final accomplishment.
In “Little Miss Muffet Goes to the Opera,” Mary Gresock shows how what could be considered as a formal, sophisticated art form is, in fact, a joyful combination of song, movement and storytelling. Viewers will see how an act of sharing can create a friendship—even between two very different characters. Suggested at-home activities for this performance include engaging in Opera Time by singing instead of speaking in a conversation as well as informational resources on both the musical genre and the qualities and characteristics of spiders.
“Sights and Sounds of African Music” features the hallmark joy and energy of Kofi Dennis, who introduces viewers to the bevy of musical instruments in his home such as drums, triangles, rhythm sticks and bells. Through his presentation, children will learn the months of the year as well as sequential patterns as they sing and dance along with Kofi.
In “Pernilla’s Amazing Inventions” Melissa Richardson dramatizes and original story about a curious gorilla, whose undaunted explorations can change the mind of other skeptical creatures in the jungle. And in her performance of “New Beginnings,” Valerie Branch uses an interactive session movement and dance in which children can explore the feelings and emotions involving change and pursuing your dreams.
Wolf Trap’s online offerings also include on-site pre-recorded mini-performances, called “Park Pop-Ups,” and a Parents’ Resources page with further suggestions for learning opportunities and activities that families can do together at home.
“These online offerings provide an opportunity for families to engage in interactive activities and to use their imagination and creativity as they explore the arts. It may even introduce children to something that may become a passion of their for the rest of their lives!” said Bechtold. “And the more children learn and the more experiences they have at a young age, the better prepared they will be to make decisions regarding what’s important to them and what they find interesting. It’s a great introduction to a spectrum of arenas.”
