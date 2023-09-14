THURSDAY

September 14, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

A La Carte

ALLBLK ■ Season Premiere

Season 2 of this millennial dramedy explores who Misha (Shani Marq), Reign (Kendall Kyndall) and Shyra (Jenna Nolen) are as friends to each other without the friend who brought them together, Mahogany. Her absence serves as a catalyst for comedy and drama within this new friend dynamic.

Dragons: The Nine Realms

Hulu & Peacock ■ Season Premiere

In Season 7 of the animated series, as the threat of Buzzsaw (voice of Haley Joel Osment) looms over Rakke Town, the Riders must get the Book of Dragons out of his malicious hands to protect dragon kind.

Barbie: A Touch of Magic

Netflix ■ New Series

This animated series from Mattel and Netflix follows Barbie "Malibu" Roberts and Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts as they forge new friendships and embark on mystical adventures at the shore, discovering that magic and fantasy fill every corner of their world — including the discovery of Peggy, a baby Pegasus, who has been sent to Malibu on a mysterious mission.

Once Upon a Crime

Netflix ■ Original Film

This Japanese fantasy finds Little Red Riding Hood (Kanna Hashimoto) taking on the role of detective when she finds herself in the middle of an intriguing mystery while at the royal ball with Cinderella (Yuko Araki). Can she solve the case before midnight strikes?

Southern Charm

Bravo, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In the ninth season, new relationships are forged alongside new resentments, but old habits die hard as these Southern socialites grapple with shocking allegations that could fracture what were thought to be unbreakable bonds. Charmers Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and Shep Rose all return.

Buddy Games

CBS, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

Host Josh Duhamel welcomes six teams — each made up of four long-term friends — who gather at a stunning lakeside location for a nostalgic, crazy, game-filled summer camp adventure. Last buddy team standing gets a cash prize, bragging rights and the coveted Buddy Games trophy.

No Demo Reno

HGTV, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In "Truth Bombs," Jenn Todryk re-envisions a couple's 1960s home, which suited their family when they had one kid, but now they have three and the space is closing in on them. Jenn takes the house from cramped and cluttered to open and airy with an organic, modern design.