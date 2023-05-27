Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SATURDAY

May 27, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

USFL Football

FOX & FS1, beginning at 4 p.m. Live

Week 7 of the USFL season has the Birmingham Stallions at the New Orleans Breakers on FOX. The Philadelphia Stars are at the Pittsburgh Maulers later tonight on FS1.

MLB Baseball

FOX & FS1, beginning at 4 p.m. Live

The Philadelphia Phillies are at the Atlanta Braves on FS1, followed by a primetime regional game on FOX featuring the St. Louis Cardinals at the Cleveland Guardians, the Boston Red Sox at the Arizona Diamondbacks or the Cincinnati Reds at the Chicago Cubs.

Into the Wild Frontier

INSP, 6 p.m.

In "Mason & Dixon: Trailblazing Surveyors," English astronomers Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon brave deadly terrain and hostile Native Americans to resolve a border dispute in Colonial America. With science and courage, they survey their famous Mason-Dixon Line with pinpoint accuracy.

County Line: No Fear

INSP, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film

Just as Sheriff Alden Rockwell (Tom Wopat) is getting set to retire, a threat against the father of his friend, Sheriff Jo Porter (Kelsey Crane), may not only ruin his plans for a life of leisure but also bring a dangerous criminal syndicate to both Maksville and York counties. Alden and Jo must team up once again to bring down this seemingly insurmountable threat. Casper Van Dien, Patricia Richardson and Denim Richards co-star.