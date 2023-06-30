FRIDAY

June 30, 2023

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Prime Video ■Season Premiere

The fourth and final season finds Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) on his most dangerous mission yet, facing enemies both foreign and domestic. As the CIA's new acting director, Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption and, in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Ryan and his team investigate how deep this corruption runs, they discover a far worse reality: the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization, and a conspiracy much closer to home that tests Ryan's belief in the system he has always fought to protect. Two episodes air Fridays beginning today.

Children of the Corn

Shudder

In this new adaptation of Stephen King's short story, a 12-year-old Nebraska girl is possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield and recruits the other children in her small town to go on a bloody rampage and kill all the adults as well as anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won't go along with the plan is the town's only hope for survival.

The Articulate Hour

PBS, 10 p.m. ■ Miniseries Finale

This three-part miniseries concludes with "Marking Time." So much of human behavior is governed by our sense of time, yet questions about time's fundamental nature remain unanswered. In this episode, artists and experts discuss the tension between scientifically measured, socially constructed and individually perceived time.