SATURDAY

August 19, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

FIFA Women's World Cup: Third Place Match

FOX, 4 a.m. Live

The losing teams from the semifinal round meet at Suncorp Stadium in Milton, Australia, to determine the FIFA Women's World Cup third-place team.

NFL Preseason

NFL Network, beginning at 1 p.m. Live

NFL Network airs four Week 2 NFL preseason games today with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Detroit Lions, the Miami Dolphins at the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears at the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys at the Seattle Seahawks.

Stand Up to Cancer

Various Networks, 8 p.m.

This evening, during its eighth televised fundraising special, Stand Up to Cancer celebrates 15 years of funding groundbreaking cancer research. Over the hourlong special, entertainers from film, television, music and more share the screen to help raise awareness for the continued need for cancer research to save lives. The event will air across several broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. Visit stand up to cancer.org for more details.

The Wild Sides

BBC America, 8 p.m. ■ Series Finale

In the finale, "Growing Up," Mashatu has become a lush and fruitful land after the rains, and animal families welcome their next generation. Danger lurks even closer, as the lions see the young as easy prey.

Never Too Late to Celebrate

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film

Camila's (Alexa PenaVega) busy work schedule has left her exhausted and with little time for a life. When she meets Javi (Carlos PenaVega), a substitute teacher at the school where her mother (Sherry Miller) works, she takes him up on his offer to join the Spanish class he teaches on the side so she can finally learn the language of her late father. Sparks fly as Javi helps Camila connect with her roots.