Wilcox
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was charged with two counts of malicious wounding after two people were stabbed at a Fredericksburg restaurant early Sunday, police said.
An iconic Stafford County pizzeria that many regular customers simply call “Mike’s” is permanently closing its doors after more than three dec…
The county issued a release on Saturday announcing that Jett, 61, was pronounced dead on Friday at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville “following a brief illness."
A suspect was in custody Sunday night in connection with a shooting earlier in the day outside a Wawa in southern Stafford County.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
A months-long investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Spotsylvania County man and the seizure of more than $850,000 worth of assets, inc…
Only one familiar face will return to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors as first-time candidates won three out of four races on Tuesday.
A 29-year-old Orange County man has been charged with second-degree murder as the result of a slaying over the weekend, authorities said Monday.
Republican challenger Tara Durant defeated Democratic Del. Joshua Cole Tuesday to win the Fredericksburg area’s 28th District seat and help gi…
The Mary Washington Healthcare system has suspended those who missed the deadline and has given them a two-week window to get paperwork in order or be terminated.