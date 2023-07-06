Here's a quick glance at The Championships at Wimbledon:

When are Thursday's matches?

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray faces No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third match on Centre Court, which could start around 5:30 p.m. local time, which is 12:30 p.m. EDT. Play begins on most courts at 11 a.m. local time, which is 6 a.m. EDT, while the first match on Centre Court will start at 1:30 p.m. local time (or 8:30 a.m. EDT). That one will feature Liam Broady taking on fourth-seeded Casper Ruud, before women's No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina plays veteran Alize Cornet. On No. 1 Court, Zverev takes on Gijs Brouwer at 1 p.m. local time, which is 8 a.m. EDT. Two American women are up after that. Sloane Stephens faces Donna Vekic in a match that could start around 4 p.m. local time (or 11 a.m. EDT) before fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula plays Cristina Bucsa.

What were Wednesday's results?

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner both won in straight sets, as did third-seeded Daniil Medvedev in his first-round match. No. 9 Taylor Fritz finished off a five-setter that started Monday, and fellow American Frances Tiafoe won in straight sets. Tsitsipas won a fifth-set tiebreaker against former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem to set up a meeting with Murray. Iga Swiatek and "Daria Kasatkina only lost two games each in their second-round matches, but No. 8 Maria Sakkari became the second top-10 woman to exit in the first round, joining No. 7 Coco Gauff.

What else happened on Day 3? Three climate activists were arrested after interrupting two separate matches on No. 18 Court by throwing orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass. The All England Club coordinated with London police and other agencies to increase security for this year's tournament, in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.

Key statistic

350 — The number of Grand Slam match wins for 23-time major winner Djokovic, who became the third person ever to reach that mark — joining Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

Quoatable

"I'm not expecting anyone to support me."

— Tsitsipas about facing Murray next on Centre Court.