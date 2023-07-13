Here's a quick look at the Championships at Wimbledon:

When are Thursday's matches?

First on Centre Court is the women's singles semifinals match between Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova at 1:30 p.m. local time, which is 8:30 a.m. EDT. That is followed by the Aryna Sabalenka–Ons Jabeur match, which could begin around 3:30 p.m. local time, or 10:30 a.m. EDT. The men's semifinals are played Friday.

What were Wednesday's other results?

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 6 Holger Rune 7–6 (3), 6–4, 6–4 on Centre Court in the first men's quarterfinal at Wimbledon in the Open era that featured two players who are under the age of 21. Both Alcaraz and Rune are 20. On No. 1 Court, Chris Eubanks saw his surprising run end in a five-set loss to Daniil Medvedev. The third-seeded Medvedev won 6–4, 1–6, 4–6, 7–6 (4), 6-1 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time. Alcaraz faces Medvedev in the semis on Friday, while defending champion Novak Djokovic plays Jannik Sinner.

TV

ESPN, Tennis Channel

Key statistic

321 — The number of winners hit by Chris Eubanks in his five matches at this year's tournament. That breaks the mark for most winners in a single Wimbledon tournament set by Andre Agassi in 1992 on his way to the title that year.

Quotable

"Once you get into the court, there are no friends"

— Carlos Alcaraz about playing fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune, whom he once played doubles with as a kid.