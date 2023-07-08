The Stefanos Tsitsipas-Laslo Djere third-round match is scheduled to be played second on No. 2 Court, and won't begin before 1 p.m. local time, which is 8 a.m. EDT. That will be followed by No. 10 Frances Tiafoe of the United States against No.21GrigorDimitrov of Bulgaria. The top-seeded man, Carlos Alcaraz, will open play at Centre Court against No. 25 Nicolas Jarry at 1:30 p.m. local time, 8:30 a.m. EDT, followed by 2022Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur against 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca And reescu. The third match in the main stadium is defending champion Elena Rybakina against British wild-card entry Katie Boulter, which could get going at about 7 p.m. local time, 2 p.m. EDT. No. 1 Court starts its program at 1 p.m.. local time, 8 a.m. EDT, with 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev against Marton Fucsovics, followed by No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka against Anna Linkova. Chris Eubanks, a 27-year-old American who played college tennis at Georgia Tech, appears in his first third-round match at a Grand Slam tournament, facing Christopher O'Connell of Australia on Court 18 at about 1:30 p.m. local time, 8:30 a.m. EDT.