Here's a quick glance at The Championships at Wimbledon:
When are Saturday's matches?
The Stefanos Tsitsipas-Laslo Djere third-round match is scheduled to be played second on No. 2 Court, and won't begin before 1 p.m. local time, which is 8 a.m. EDT. That will be followed by No. 10 Frances Tiafoe of the United States against No.21GrigorDimitrov of Bulgaria. The top-seeded man, Carlos Alcaraz, will open play at Centre Court against No. 25 Nicolas Jarry at 1:30 p.m. local time, 8:30 a.m. EDT, followed by 2022Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur against 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca And reescu. The third match in the main stadium is defending champion Elena Rybakina against British wild-card entry Katie Boulter, which could get going at about 7 p.m. local time, 2 p.m. EDT. No. 1 Court starts its program at 1 p.m.. local time, 8 a.m. EDT, with 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev against Marton Fucsovics, followed by No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka against Anna Linkova. Chris Eubanks, a 27-year-old American who played college tennis at Georgia Tech, appears in his first third-round match at a Grand Slam tournament, facing Christopher O'Connell of Australia on Court 18 at about 1:30 p.m. local time, 8:30 a.m. EDT.
What were Friday's other results?
Hours after Tsitsipas wrapped up his marathon against Murray, Novak Djokovic needed just over two hours to eliminate Stan Wawrinka and get to the fourth round. No.1 Iga Swiatek and No.4 Jessica Pegula reached the fourth round, too. The day's biggest upset was No.5CarolineGarcia's loss to No. 32 Marie Bouzkova 7–6 (0), 4–6, 7–5.
Key statistic
20–18 — That was the score of the final-set tiebreaker in Lesia Tsurenko's third-round victory over Ana Bogdan, making it, at 38 points, the longest tiebreaker in a women's Grand Slam singles match. The third set alone took 1 hour, 49 lasted3hours,40minutes.
QUOTABLE
"I mean, I can't throw my racket on the grass, so I felt like at least I need to scream, kind of lose it a little bit. After that I felt a little bit better. I felt a little relief inside."
— Aryna Sabalenka.