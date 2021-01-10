WIzards' Thomas Bryant expected to miss rest of season with ACL tear

WASHINGTON—Wizards starting center Thomas Bryant tore his ACL on Saturday night in a loss to Miami at Capital One Arena, according to a team spokesman, and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Bryant fell under the basket less than two minutes into the game Saturday, after which he writhed on the floor in pain and smacked the court with one hand before walking to the locker room with a Wizards staffer supporting him on either side.

The 23-year-old’s injury comes just as he was hitting his stride in Washington. He ends the season having averaged a career 14.3 points and shooting a career-high 65 percent from the field and 43 percent from three in 27.1 minutes per game. He averaged 6.1 rebounds.

“TB’s a huge part of what we do on both ends of the floor, and he’s been playing big for us,” backup center Robin Lopez said Saturday in a videoconference after the game. “He’s been playing big for us. ... We love having him on the floor. I love playing with him.”

Lopez, the 12th-year veteran, will likely fill Bryant’s starting position with third-string center Moe Wagner backing him. The pair acquitted themselves well against Miami after Bryant went down Saturday, each scoring 13 points.