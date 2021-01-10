WIzards' Thomas Bryant expected to miss rest of season with ACL tear

WASHINGTON—Wizards starting center Thomas Bryant tore his ACL on Saturday night in a loss to Miami at Capital One Arena, according to a team spokesman, and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Bryant fell under the basket less than two minutes into the game Saturday, after which he writhed on the floor in pain and smacked the court with one hand before walking to the locker room with a Wizards staffer supporting him on either side.
The 23-year-old’s injury comes just as he was hitting his stride in Washington. He ends the season having averaged a career 14.3 points and shooting a career-high 65 percent from the field and 43 percent from three in 27.1 minutes per game. He averaged 6.1 rebounds.
“TB’s a huge part of what we do on both ends of the floor, and he’s been playing big for us,” backup center Robin Lopez said Saturday in a videoconference after the game. “He’s been playing big for us. ... We love having him on the floor. I love playing with him.”
Lopez, the 12th-year veteran, will likely fill Bryant’s starting position with third-string center Moe Wagner backing him. The pair acquitted themselves well against Miami after Bryant went down Saturday, each scoring 13 points.
Lopez had one rebound and Wagner grabbed seven going up against center Bam Adebayo, who fell into foul trouble early, and forward Kelly Olynyk at times.
Lopez is averaging 6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15.2 minutes off the bench this season.
Wagner is averaging 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 11.5 minutes across four games.
There is no good time for a team to lose its starting center, but Bryant’s injury comes at a particularly inopportune moment for the Wizards (2–8), who also played without all-star guards Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) and Russell Westbrook (quad injury) on Saturday.
Washington has three games this week, beginning with the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns (7–3) on Monday before taking on the Utah Jazz (5–4) on Wednesday and the Detroit Pistons (2–7) on Friday.
If there is any sliver of consolation to be had for the Wizards, it’s that the team finally found some semblance of a spark off the bench over the weekend.
The second-unit helped fuel a fourth-quarter comeback that fell just short in Boston on Friday and the bench accounted for 69 points in the 128–124 loss to Miami on Saturday.
“It’s a silver lining, everybody gets an opportunity and a lot of guys got major minutes tonight,” Brooks said Saturday after the game. “... It was a tough night with also Thomas Bryant, and having no Brad and no Russell. We still battled and played against one of the best teams down to the wire.